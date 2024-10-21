Bhubaneswar: Odia film actor Buddhaditya Mohanty has ignited a political firestorm with his recent social media post suggesting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi could be the next targets of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The post, which has since been deleted, has drawn widespread condemnation and led to a police complaint filed by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

In his controversial post, Mohanty wrote, “Germany had the Gestapo… Israel has the Mossad… USA has the CIA… now India has Lawrence Bishnoi… next in the list should be Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi.” This statement quickly went viral, sparking outrage among political leaders and the public.

NSUI President Udit Pradhan lodged a complaint at the Capital police station, demanding action against Mohanty for what he described as an incitement to violence. “We cannot tolerate such a remark against our leader,” Pradhan stated, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations.

In response to the backlash, Mohanty issued a public apology on Facebook, clarifying that his intention was not to harm or demean Rahul Gandhi. “My last post regarding Rahul Gandhiji… was never to target, harm, or demean him in any way… unintentionally if I affected anyone’s sentiments… my intention was not this… I offer my sincere apologies,” he wrote.

The controversy comes in the wake of the recent assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique, allegedly by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12, and the gang claimed responsibility for the murder, citing his alleged ties to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

As the police investigate the matter, the incident has highlighted the volatile intersection of social media, politics, and public safety. The fallout from Mohanty’s post continues to unfold, with many calling for stricter regulations on social media to prevent such incidents in the future.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related