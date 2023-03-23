Rahul Gandhi invokes Mahatma Gandhi after conviction in ‘Modi surname’ case

New Delhi: In his first reaction after being convicted in a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked Mahatma Gandhi in a tweet. A court in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname” remarks who had made the remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

In his tweet, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad quoted Mahatma Gandhi, “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it – Mahatma Gandhi.”

मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन। – महात्मा गांधी — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2023

A court in Gujarat’s Surat city, on Thursday, convicted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged Modi surname remark. He has been sentenced to 2 years in jail by the court.

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted under IPC Section 504. The maximum possible punishment under this section is two years.