Rahul Gandhi in Surat court today against conviction

Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, will be in Gujarat’s Surat on Monday to file an appeal in a sessions court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks.

Several top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are reportedly to accompany him to the court.

Rahul Gandhi’s lawyers said the Congress leader will seek suspension of his sentence by the sessions court.

Gandhi is likely to land in Surat around 2pm. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal and other senior party leaders will also be in Surat.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are also likely to be in the Gujarat city.