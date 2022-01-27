Rahul Gandhi Flags Sharp Drop In New Twitter Followers, Know More

New Delhi: Twitter has been “unwittingly complicit” in curbing free speech in India, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal last month, alleging a government campaign to suppress his reach on the platform.

In a letter dated December 27 that included an analysis of data from his Twitter account as well as comparisons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Gandhi said that while he added an average of about 4 lakh followers for the first seven months of 2021, the growth came to an abrupt halt for several months following an eight-day suspension in August last year.

In the same period, other politicians maintained their new followers’ count.