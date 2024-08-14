Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Kolkata rape-murder case

New Delhi: While BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi directed his attack on the INDIA alliance leaders, questioning the silence of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi over the case of rape and murder of a doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the Congress leader broke his silence on the matter today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “The entire country is shocked by the gruesome incident of rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata. The way the layers of the cruel and inhuman act against her are being revealed, there is an atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors’ community and women.

The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.

This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?

Every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata.

I stand with the victim’s family in this unbearable pain. They should get justice at all costs and the culprits should be given such a punishment that it is presented as an example in the society.”