Rahul Gandhi attends Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad’s wedding reception

New Delhi: Actor Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday which was attended by several political leaders and celebrities. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account on Thursday shared a video in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen at the festivities held in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi was seen standing alongside Swara, her parents and Fahad. For the occasion, Rahul wore a white kurta and pyjama. Swara was seen in a pink and golden lehenga while Fahad opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and white pyjama. Swara’s mother spoke to Rahul in the clip as he smiled. This isn’t the first time that Rahul has met Swara. last year, she had joinedhim during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Sri Rahul Gandhi ji Attends Actress Swara Bhaskar's Wedding Ceremony today .#RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/w2TdYO6IsI — Susanta Tripathy/ସୁଶାନ୍ତ ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ (@susantaINC) March 16, 2023

In another video that emerged online, actor and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan was also seen along with TMC leader Derek O’Brien. As she entered the venue, she also shook hands with Shashi Tharoor and greeted him.

Swara announced her marriage plans with Fahad Ahmad on February 16. The actor had shared their photos from a court saying that they opted for a court marriage and submitted their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act.