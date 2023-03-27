Rahul Gandhi Asked To Vacate Govt Bungalow By April 22

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate the government bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane by April 22.

The move came three days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member after being convicted by Gujarat court.

According to the rule, a disqualified parliamentarian isn’t entitled to a government accommodation, and is given a 30-day period to vacate the official bungalow.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s forth term as Lok Sabha MP, first elected in 2004 from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. In 2019, he lost in Amethi to Union minister Smriti Irani, however managed to win from Kerala’s Wayanad seat.

Convicted for defamation over his “all Modis are thieves” remark, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction by a Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

The court sentenced the Wayanad MP to two years in jail in the defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”