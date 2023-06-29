Rahul Gandhi arrives in Manipur, to meet victims of violence in relief camps

Manipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Manipur on Thursday to undertake a crucial visit to the conflict-hit state. The visit, scheduled for June 29 and 30, aims to address the escalating crisis and extend support to the communities affected by spiralling violence.

KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the Congress, confirmed that during his stay, Rahul Gandhi will engage with civil society representatives and visit relief camps in Imphal and Churachandpur.

This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3.

“After reaching Imphal, Gandhi is scheduled to head to Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps. He will then go to Moirang in Bishnupur district and interact with displaced persons,” a senior Congress leader was quoted by PTI as saying.

“On Friday, Gandhi will visit relief camps in Imphal and will later hold talks with certain civil society organisations,” the Congress leader added.