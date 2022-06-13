Rahul Gandhi Appears Before ED In Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the ED in the National Herald money laundering case.

Gandhi reached the headquarters of the federal probe agency here accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Rahul Gandhi was earlier asked to depose on June 2 but had sought a fresh date as he was out of the country.

His mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the agency on June 8.