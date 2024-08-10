Rahul Dravid set for RR return as Sangakkara likely to vacate position in franchise

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid may have hilariously asked the media to help him with a job after he stepped down from the India head coach position in June following the team’s stupendous T20 World Cup title win, but the legendary batter has been linked to various teams and franchises ever since. The most recent news report, in Cricbuzz, hinted that Dravid could return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) next season to serve as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals, the champions of the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, do not have a head coach as former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara serves as the Director of Cricket since 2021 while Shane Bond and Trevor Penny are the assistant coaches.

The departure of Matthew Mott as the head coach of the England white-ball unit has left a vacancy in one of the most highly sought-after roles in world cricket. Media has already linked the names of a host of former players and leading coaches. But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reportedly want Sangakkara for the role.