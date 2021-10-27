Rahul Dravid Formally Applies For India’s Head Coach Job

New Delhi: Rahul Dravid has formally applied for the position of the Indian team’s head coach on Tuesday. Former pacer Paras Mhambrey, and former wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra have applied for the positions of India’s bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

The former India captain, who is presently serving as the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is all set to take over the reins of the Indian team from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Dravid is expected to take charge with India’s home series against New Zealand that begins on November 17 with a T20I series, under a new captain, with Virat Kohli stepping down. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma will, in all likelihood, replace Kohli at the helm.