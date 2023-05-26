‘Raghuthatha’ Shoot Wraps: Hombale Films Continuing the Revolution after KGF and Kantara

Hombale Films, the acclaimed production house behind blockbuster hits like ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara,’ is delighted to announce the successful completion of the shooting for their upcoming Tamil film, ‘Raghuthatha.’

This highly anticipated movie, directed by the award-winning writer of ‘Family Man,’ Suman Kumar, promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and remarkable performances.

Starring the immensely talented national award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, ‘Raghuthatha’ marks Hombale Films’ first venture into Tamil cinema.

Keerthy Suresh, known for her exceptional acting skills and extensive body of work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, has once again delivered a stellar performance that is sure to leave audiences in awe.

‘Raghuthatha’ is an empowering tale of a young woman’s journey to save the identity of her people and land. Producer Viay Kiragandur expresses his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “’Raghuthatha’ is the story of a courageous woman who fearlessly fights for the rights of women and more. It portrays the challenges faced by a young girl and her unwavering determination to carve her own path. We believe this film will inspire audiences to question societal norms and empower themselves, initiating positive change.”

Hombale Films has established a reputation for delivering exceptional cinematic experiences, evident in their recent successes with ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Kantara.’ With ‘Raghuthatha,’ they continue to push boundaries and offer thought-provoking narratives that resonate with audiences on a deeper level.

Having completed the shooting for ‘Raghuthatha’, Hombale Films now embarks on the post-production phase, bringing together the creative efforts of a talented crew. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actor M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan, who have delivered impactful performances in their respective roles.

The production team of ‘Raghuthatha’ consists of accomplished professionals who have contributed their expertise to create a captivating cinematic experience. Ramcharantej Labani serves as the production (art) designer, music director Sean Roldan, known for his work in ‘Jai Bhim,’ has composed the film’s score and national award-winning costume designer Poornima has crafted the characters’ distinctive looks. Anand has lent his skills as the sound designer, while Yamini Y has skillfully captured the film’s visuals as the cinematographer. T S Suresh has taken charge of film editing, ensuring a seamless and engrossing narrative.

‘Raghuthatha’ is set to enthrall audiences when it releases in the third quarter of 2023. Hombale Films has a huge line up for the next 2 years. Salaar starring Prabhas is slated to release in September 2023, Dhoomam starring Fahadh Fasil due to release in June 2023. In addition to these, there will be 2 more regional releases which will happen in this year from the production house. They have been on a roll after the humongous success of Kantara and KGF Chapter 2. Hombale Films has always embraced innovation and consistently strives to provide their fans with unique and unparalleled cinematic experiences. With a unique storyline in Raghuthatha, they’re aiming to start another revolution in the entertainment industry.