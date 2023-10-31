Raghubar Das Takes Oath As 26th Governor Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Raghubar Das on Tuesday took the oath of office as the 26th Governor of Odisha at a simple programme in the Raj Bhawan here. Odisha Chief Justice Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi administered Das the oath of office.

Das succeeds Prof Ganeshi Lal as the Governor of Odisha. President Draupadi Murmu appointed him the Governor of Odisha on October 18, 2023.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, several members of the Odisha Council of Ministers, and dignitaries attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier in the day, Das offered prayers at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. Speaking to the media there, he said, “I have prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Odisha.”

At the Raj Bhawar, Das also inspected a Guard of Honour on Tuesday morning.