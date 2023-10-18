Raghubar Das Appointed Governor of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique on Wednesday.

Similarly, BJP leader Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura.

President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to make the appointments that will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, the communique added.

Raghubar Das, currently a national vice president of the BJP, was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019.

Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is a BJP leader from Telangana.