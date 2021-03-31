Ragging Resurfaces In VSSUT, Probe Ordered

Burla/Sambalpur: Despite disciplinary action and stringent norms, another incident of alleged ragging has resurfaced from Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT).

According to sources, the matter came to light after four second-year students lodged complaint with the anti-ragging cell of VSSUT in this regard.

In the complaint, the four students alleged that they were continuously harassed by a group of fourth-year students of the Vashisth Hostel for some days.

They alleged that some senior students in a drugged state knocked on their door around 4 AM on March 28. They took them to their room and asked them to kneel down and introduce themselves. The senior students later smoked ganja and puffed out the smoke to their face and kicked them on their stomach and back.

The junior students also alleged that they were subjected to this inhuman physical torture for three days in a row. The seniors also threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed this incident to anyone, they added.

Reportedly, the university authorities have ordered a probe into the matter.