Ragging Allegations Surface In VIMSAR

Burla: Tension erupted at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla after ragging allegations surfaced here.

As per available reports, few second-year students have brought ragging allegations against a group of fourth-year students. As per the complainants, the accused fourth-year students had ragged some junior second-year students in hostel No. 4 and 6 a few days back.

The junior students later raised the issue before the authority.

Being alerted about the same, the infuriated senior further ragged the complainants late on Wednesday night.

Keeping the situation in view, Director Prof. Jayashree Dora has ordered a probe into it. He has formed an Anti Ragging Cell to enquire into the matter and submit a report.