Ragging allegations surface in Bhubaneswar Ramadevi College

Bubaneswar: A plus-II first year girl student of Ramadevi Higher Secondary School (Junior College) in Bhubaneswar has brought serious allegations of ragging against her hostel roommates.

The matter came to the fore after she wrote a letter to the School and Mass Education department seeking justice.

The female student alleged that she was subjected to ragging and mental torture by her roommates in the ladies hostel. She alleged that her roommates hurled casteist slur at her, forced her to watch vulgar videos and wear shorts at night.

She received no relief despite complaining to the College authorities about the incident forcing her to write to the SME department, she alleged. The SME department requested the Director of Higher Secondary Education to inquire into her allegations and furnish a factual report as early as possible.