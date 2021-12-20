Rafael Nadal Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Abu Dhabi Event

Madrid: Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid-19 after he arrived in Spain after making his comeback from injury in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion said he was having some “unpleasant moments” but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans over future tournaments.

“I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that has been performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.

The 35-year-old said he had tested negative at all times when he was in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi and had last tested negative on Friday last week.

The Spaniard’s comeback from injury at the exhibition event — his first tournament appearance since the Citi Open in Washington in August — ended in two close defeats by Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” he wrote.