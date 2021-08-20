Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open, Ends 2021 Season Due To Foot Injury

New Delhi: Tennis star Rafael Nadal on Friday announced that he will not take part in the 2021 US Open due to a foot injury that has been troubling him for a year.

“I wanted to inform you that unfortunately, I have to end the 2021 season,” Nadal tweeted on Friday.

“Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time… to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it in order to continue to have options for the next few years,” Nadal said.

Earlier in June, Nadal had pulled out of the Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics, saying he decided to skip the two tournaments after “listening” to his body. Nadal had taken to Twitter to inform about this development.

Nadal’s great rival and fellow 20-times Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is also out of the U.S. Open and will be sidelined for many months because he needs knee surgery.