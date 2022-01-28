Rafael Nadal Outlasts Matteo Berrettini To Reach Australian Open Final

Melbourne: Rafael Nadal advanced into the final of the Australian Open after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in their semi-final on Friday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard advanced to the Australian Open final for a sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win.

He will face the winner of the second semifinal between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Nadal’s win over Berrettini was his 500th on hard courts at tour level. He had won the title at the Australian Open only once, in 2009.

The World No. 5started the match brilliantly and broke Berrettini in the second game before racing to a 4-1 lead. While the Italian managed to hold his serve thereafter, Nadal’s early break proved decisive and he took the opening set 6-3.

The Spaniard maintained his intensity in the second set and broke the World No. 7 in the opening game with a solid forehand winner.

Nadal broke the seventh-seeded Berrettini’s opening service games in the first two sets and, after dropping the third, rallied to finish off in just in three hours.