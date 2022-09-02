Rafael Nadal becomes first singles player to qualify for ATP Finals for 17th time

Spain: Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has become the first singles player to qualify for the 2022 ATP Finals, which is scheduled between November 13-20 in Turin.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal has now earned a spot at the season finale for 17 times, the second-most qualifications in ATP Finals history. The Spaniard was awarded his qualification after his second-round win over Italian Fabio Fognini at the US Open.

Nadal, who leads the ATP Race To Turin, is in pole position to finish the year end as numver one in the ATP Rankings for the sixth time (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019), which would equal him for the second-most year-end number one finishes in history (since 1973) with Pete Sampras.