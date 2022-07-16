Rafael Nadal All Set For Return In Canadian Open 2022 

Madrid: Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who suffered an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon 2022 earlier this month, has said he could return from next week.

It was reported that the Spaniard suffered a 7 millimetre tear and Nadal later revealed that heading into the semi-final tie against Nick Kyrgios he would have ended up with a career-threatening injury.

But the 36-year-old is all set to return with the big ATP event.

After a long three-year wait, the Canadian Open is all set to return to the ATP calendar next month in Montréal to the IGA Stadium in full capacity.

Nadal will be making his return to the ATP tour with his participation in the Masters 1000 tournament which will be played between August 5 and 14.

Novak Djokovic will also be making his return to the ATP tour for the first time since lifting the Wimbledon trophy for the seventh time at the All England Club.

Besides the two, the event will also have two home players in Félix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, along with world no.1 Daniil Medvedev.