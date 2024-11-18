The much-anticipated musical “Sahiba,” composed by Jasleen Royal and featuring the fresh pairing of Radhikka Madan and Vijay Deverakonda, was released to an overwhelming response from fans. The song has quickly become a favorite, with social media flooded with praise for the cast’s chemistry, the enchanting melody, and especially Radhikka Madan’s performance.

Fans have taken to social media to express their admiration for Radhikka, with many highlighting her elegance and grace. One post read, “If elegance had a face, it would look like #RadhikkaMadan.” Another fan gushed, “EK hi toh dil hai, kitni baar jeetogi #RadhikkaMadan, what grace & beauty yaar! She is an underrated gem!”

The chemistry between Radhikka and Vijay has also been a major talking point. “#RadhikkaMadan totally justifies the title Sahiba. Vijay & Radhikka as a fresh pair looked like King and Queen,” one fan noted, while another praised their unspoken chemistry: “Radhikka Madan is totally acing the majestic, queen look. Such a fresh pairing and unspoken chemistry between Vijay and Radhikka.”

Another fan commented, “#RadhikkaMadan is truly radiating grace like the queen she is in the video.. I loved her innocence… take it from me This could be the next big pair! So refreshing to see her with #VijayDeverakonda in #Sahiba.” Others added, “#Sahiba is the definition of perfection! The music, the visuals, and the stunning new pairing of #VijayDeverakonda & #RadhikkaMadan are everything I didn’t know I needed!” and “Uff what a magical & dreamy song #Sahiba is <3 Dil khush hogaya dekh ke…#RadhikkaMadan your acting is Loved the whole song!”

“Sahiba” marks Radhikka Madan’s first collab with the popular South star Vijay Deverakonda, and fans are thrilled with this North-South collaboration. “A first for #RadhikkaMadan in the South and she’s aced it with #VijayDeverakonda in #Sahiba! Love this North-South collab ,” a fan posted.

With “Sahiba,” Radhikka Madan has once again proven her versatility and talent, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her next projects. Looking ahead, Radhikka has a few exciting projects in the pipeline, such as ‘Rumi Ki Sharafat,’ a comedy film and her fifth collaboration with Maddock Films, and ‘Sanaa’ directed by Sudhanshu Saria.