The versatile and talented Radhikka Madan is on cloud nine. After impressing audiences with her stellar performance in the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sarfira’, she’s back to ruling the hearts with ‘Sahiba’. Her performance in the much-loved track ‘Sahiba’, is getting applause from the fans and the audiences.

The song, featuring Radhikka alongside South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, showcases their enchanting on-screen chemistry, which has been making waves everywhere. Crooned by Jasleen Royal and Stebin Ben, ‘Sahiba’ is undoubtedly ruling the charts. Adding to its charm is Radhikka’s graceful dance performance, which has become a standout element of the track.

Radhikka today, took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note where she revealed about how she prepared for her character in Sahiba. She wrote: “I prepped for Sahiba like a feature film. Worked on the characterisation, body language, back story etc. I knew it was a musical but every single person on the team was approaching it as a feature. That’s how much @jasleenroyal ‘s song inspired every one!

The toughest part for me was Kathak. Never taken a single class of it I had to start from zero. With less time, high expectations and vision, everyone on team was the most scared about this part. Now that I see it get so much love I can just thank @rajendrachaturvedi and @iamsuds for being one on this journey with me and believing in me so much.

Sahiba is very close to my heart. It will always be.

Thank you for giving it so much of love ”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DCgsmYktRRK/

From her captivating introductory sequence to her mesmerizing appearance, flawless performance, and graceful dance moves, Radhikka Madan delivers her absolute best in the song ‘Sahiba’. Her dedication and hard work shine through in every frame, making her presence unforgettable. With her ethereal look and elegance, she truly embodies the essence of the song.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhikka Madan will be next be seen in Sudanshu Saira-directed film ‘Sanaa.’