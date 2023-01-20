Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant Looks Ethereal In Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Gold Silk Tissue Ghagra

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Radhika Merchant looked ethereal at her engagement ceremony. Dressed like royalty, Radhika Merchant who got engaged to Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, on January 19th, was welcomed with open arms at the Gol Dhana ceremony hosted at Antilla, the residence of the Ambanis.

Calling her a ‘Divine Diva’, couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated her grace and beauty in a gold silk ghagra.

Take A Look:

Breaking