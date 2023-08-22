Radhika Madan joins International Emmy Awards as jury member

Mumbai: Radhika Madan is all set to sit on a jury chair at the International Emmy Awards 2023. The actor landed at the prestigious Emmys’ semi-finale judging round on Saturday and shared a video on her Instagram handle with a heartfelt note.

In the video, Radhika Madan can be seen at the Emmys and gave her fans a glimpse of how it feels and looks like being the juror chair at the prestigious awards. She can be seen decked up in white and black with a sleek hairdo. Sharing the video, she wrote, “o overwhelmed and grateful that I got to be a part of this year’s Jury for the INTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS. I always dreamt of being nominated but to be on the other side was even more fulfilling. Every day I get up and get to do what I love the most, a joy I wouldn’t trade for anything. Thank you universe.”

