Radhe song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan-Disha Patani Recreate South Hit Track

Mumbai: The first song Seeti Maar from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. Salman Khan took to his social media handles to drop the song, co-starring Disha Patani.

song, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is the Hindi remake of a Telugu song by the same name, which originally starred popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun.

Sharing the song on his social media platforms, Salman Khan thanked Allu Arjun. He wrote, “Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother.” Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the original and the recreated version of “Seeti Maar”, shared the song and thanked Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva. “ThankU dear @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai & @PDdancing Master. Enjoyed workin on this,” he tweeted.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on May 13.