Radhe Shyam’s Sweet Ballad ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’ Out!

Mumbai: The second song from Prabhas’s upcoming movie Radhe Shyam is out now. The song titled Aashiqui Aa Gayi, written by Mithoon, and the track is crooned by Arijit Singh.

Sharing the song on their social media handle and wrote, “I’m glad to share this Amhimno #AashiquiAaGayi from #RadheShyam, with you all. Full song now, link in the bio.”

Watch Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi:

In the video, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas appeared in a completely different avatar. On-screen and in the hearts of their fans, the couple has radiated unadulterated love. The soothing beat of the song will transport you back to a period when passion and love were supreme. The celebrities recently used Instagram to announce the release of the new single. Prabhas and Pooja are wrapped in a dramatic manner around a white silk drape, staring at one other like lovers, in the poster for the love song.

Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas, is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on 14 January next year.

On the work front, Prabhas is also set to star in the upcoming film Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie will see Prabhas playing a role inspired by Lord Ram, with Khan essaying the role of the antagonist, whose character is inspired by Raavan.