Radhe Shyam’s Romantic Ballad ‘Ishq Mein Hoon’ Song Out!

Mumbai: The makers of the most anticipated movie Radhe Shyam have released another love track titled Ishq Mein Hoon on Tuesday.

Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur have lent their voice to this melodious track. Manan Bhardwaj has also composed the music. The heart-warming lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

Check out the song below:

As the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being readied for its worldwide release, the makers are prepping up a stage to promote the upcoming love saga.

The release date of ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been set for March 11 after several postponements.

Touted to be a love saga, ‘Radhe Shyam’ has Prabhas as Vikramaditya and Pooja Hege plays Prerana. Vikramaditya is a palmist who predicts the future and also knows the past.