Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Shares Glimpses Of Song ‘Ishq Mein Hoon’

Mumbai: Actor Prabhas shared a glimpse of his upcoming song titled Main Ishq Mein Hoon from the movie Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser and wrote: , “Get ready for another magical song from #RadheShyam. #MainIshqMeinHoon Hindi song teaser out tomorrow. (Sic).”

The teaser video glimpses a few scenes from the yet-to-be-released song. Pooja Hegde can be seen entering a giant hall where Prabhas can be seen waiting for her. Both of them tap their feet with each other on some romantic choreography. The actress sports a gorgeous white gown, while the actor can be seen donning a handsome look in a white tuxedo. In the end, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover comes from the background and says, “this story is a war between love and destiny.”