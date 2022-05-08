Radharani Panda Announced As BJP Candidate For Brajarajnagar Bypoll

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Radharani Panda as its candidate for the bypoll to Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency in Jharsuguda district.

Former Brajrajnagar MLA Radharani Panda was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the constituency in 2014 polls. She had defeated BJD candidate Anup Kumar Sai in the election to emerge victorious. However, Panda lost to BJD’s Kishore Kumar Mohanty in the 2019 polls.

As per the notification issued by the State Election Commission, the election will be held on May 31.

The counting of votes will take place on June 3. The entire election process will be completed by June 5.

While the last date for filing of nomination papers is May 11, scrutiny will be done on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting BJD MLA from Brajrajnagar and former Speaker Kishore Kumar Mohanty on December 30, 2021 due to cardiac arrest.