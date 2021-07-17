‘Raati Sari Sari Jauchi’: Trailer Of Raj Rajesh-Riya Dey Starrer Out

Bhubaneswar: The trailer of Raj Rajesh and Riya Dey’s upcoming Odia movie Raati Sari Sari Jauchhi was released on Friday.

The movie is made under the joint venture of Manjari TV and Amiya Patnaik Productions. The film takes inspiration from a love story from the 90s where a couple falls in love but fails to end up getting married to each other owing to social taboo regarding love marriage that prevailed then.

Apart from Raj Rajesh and Riya Dey, actors Jeeban Panda, Nivi, Anandi and child artists Sampark and Sukant will be seen portraying several roles in the movie.

Raati Sari Sari Jauchi is directed by Anupam Patnaik while the story and screenplay have been penned by Manash Padhiary.