R. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ to release worldwide in theatres on July 1

Actor R. Madhavan on Monday announced that his upcoming directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will release worldwide in theatres on July 1 this year.

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan dropped a clip that read, “Coming to cinemas worldwide 01st July 2022 Rocketry The Nambi Effect (sic).”

The trailer of the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released last year. In the movie, Madhavan will be seen playing the role of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The actor, has also directed, produced and written the film.

On Monday, he also took to Instagram to share the release date. He dropped a new motion poster of the film and wrote, ”For all your love and Good wishes”.

The Madhavan directorial ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ also stars Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar. The film will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role for Hindi and English versions, whereas Suriya will appear in the Tamil version.

The movie produced under the banners of Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures will be released simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.