R Madhavan To Star With Ajay Devgn In Upcoming Supernatural Thriller

Mumbai: Actor R Madhavan is set to star alongside superstar Ajay Devgn in filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s upcoming supernatural thriller film, the makers announce Saturday.

The yet-untitled movie will be produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The film marks the first collaboration between the superstar and Madhavan.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the movie is currently in the pre-production stage and filming will start next month. It will be shot across Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

Madhavan was last seen in “Dhokha: Round D Corner”.He will also star in YRF Entertainment’s series “The Railway Men”.