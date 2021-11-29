R. Ashwin Becomes Third-Highest Wicket-Taker For India

Kanpur: Kanpur test’s 5th day became the witness for one of the historical movements for India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as he went past a couple of major landmarks.

Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh’s Test wickets tally (417) and became the third-highest wicket-taker for India.

He is now only behind Kapil Dev (434) and Anil Kumble (619) on the list of India bowlers with the most Test wickets.

Meanwhile, Ashwin also went past Bishan Singh Bedi’s Indian record for the most number of wickets against New Zealand in Test cricket when he picked up his 2nd wicket on Day 5 – a freakish dismissal of wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

It was Ashwin’s 58th wicket against New Zealand in Tests as he went past Bedi’s tally of 57 wickets.

Ashwin is the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test cricket. He also became the 13th highest Test wicket-taker of all time. He jumped past Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram (414) as well apart from Harbhajan on the list.

Among active Test cricketers, Ashwin is the third-highest wicket-taker after England fast bowling duo Stuart Broad (524) and James Anderson (632). His 418 wickets have come in 80 Tests at a strike rate of 52.4 and an average of 24.56.