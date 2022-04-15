Quintuple Murder Case In Mahanga: Cops Recreates Crime Scene With Accused Siba Sahu

Cuttack: In another major development in the Mahanga quintuple murder, the prime accused Siba Sahu was taken for crime scene recreation on Friday.

According to reports, the crime scene recreation is underway in presence of SDPO and Mahanga police station IIC.

The murder weapon has been seized during the crime scene recreation, added reports.

Earlier, Salepur JMFC Court had allowed the Mahanga police to take Sahu on a three-day remand.

Reportedly, Sahu allegedly murdered his brother, sister-in-law, two nephews and a niece on Monday night, brutally cutting the main arteries of their legs.

Sahu surrendered before the police at Balichandrapur in the Jajpur district.