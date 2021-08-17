Quick Fix Recipe For Tuesday Night: Make Cheesy Corn Parathas
New Delhi: Cheesy Corn Parathas are an easy-to-make recipe that your kids would love to sink their teeth into. It stays fresh for at least four hours, so you can pick it as satiating and tasty Tiffin or snacks for your children.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup corn kernels roughly chopped
- 1 small onion
- 1 green chili
- 1 Small ginger pice
- 1/2 small capsicum
- 2 cheese cube
- as require Salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper powder
- 1 cup wheat flour
- 1/4 cup plain flour
- to taste Salt
- as per need Water
- 2 tbsp cream
- 1 tbsp oil
- As needed Oil for frying
Directions
- In a chopper add onion, green chili, capsicum, and ginger, crush it and add into bowl. Add chopped corn kernels, salt, and pepper. Add both cheese cubes grated.
- Mix wheat flour, plain flour, salt, cream, and oil. Add water as require and bind it into a smooth dough. Rest for 5min and knead it. Take some portion and roll it. Do it for 2 pc. Now on 1 spread stuffing and cover with 2nd layer. Gently roll it.
- Turn on the flame and roast it in a Tawa with oil. Cook both sides, till it’s turned crispy and light brown.
- Cut into half or 1/4; serve hot with ketchup and green spicy mint chutney.