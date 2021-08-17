Quick Fix Recipe For Tuesday Night: Make Cheesy Corn Parathas

New Delhi: Cheesy Corn Parathas are an easy-to-make recipe that your kids would love to sink their teeth into. It stays fresh for at least four hours, so you can pick it as satiating and tasty Tiffin or snacks for your children.

Ingredients

1/2 cup corn kernels roughly chopped

1 small onion

1 green chili

1 Small ginger pice

1/2 small capsicum

2 cheese cube

as require Salt

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

1 cup wheat flour

1/4 cup plain flour

to taste Salt

as per need Water

2 tbsp cream

1 tbsp oil

As needed Oil for frying

Directions