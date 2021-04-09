Question paper of OTET first sitting exam “leaked”!

Deogarh: While the OTET 2021 exam was conducted today, the question paper of the first sitting exam allegedly leaked from Deogarh Government Girl’s High School.

As per available reports, one candidate reportedly booked for taking photographs of the question paper. Besides, the mobile phone has been seized, said Deogarh District Education Officer.

According to sources, while the exam began at 8 am today, the questions and their answers went viral with an hour of the commencement of the examination.

Reportedly, it is being claimed that the questionnaire of the Set D of the first sitting was made viral.

Following this, the mobile phone was recovered from one candidate.

However, whether the candidate used the phone to leak and obtain answers during the examination is yet to be known.

The details regarding the incident will be known after a probe, officials said.