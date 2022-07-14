Question paper leaked! Sambalpur University Plus-III 3rd year exam cancelled

Sambalpur: The Sambalpur University authorities on Thursday cancelled the Plus-III third year education (Hons) examination after the question paper reportedly leaked and went viral on social media.

The authorities confirmed that the question paper of educational management and leadership subject that went viral in the morning matched the original question paper.

The authorities assured that a probe will be conducted to ascertain the circumstances leading to the leak of the question paper. It added that FIR will be lodged against the employees and officials responsible and action will be taken.