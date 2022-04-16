Queen Elizabeth To Miss Easter Sunday Service, 1st Time In 50 Yrs

London: For the first time in more than 50 years, British Queen Elizabeth will not attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor.

According to a royal source, the Queen, who is head of the Church of England, has cut back on some public engagements recently.

While she is understood to be in good health, she has some mobility problems and has been increasingly delegating public appearances to other senior royals.

Other members of the royal family are expected to be in attendance on Sunday. This was the first time since 1970 that she was unable to attend the Maundy Service; Prince Charles took her place, following the tradition of distributing special coins to community stalwarts, reported CNN.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced that the 95-year-old monarch had tested positive for coronavirus, suffering mild cold-like symptoms. But she continued light duties at Windsor. The Queen revealed last week that the illness left her “very tired and exhausted.”