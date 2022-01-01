Queen Elizabeth Marks Her First New Year Day Without Husband Prince Philip

London: This festive period has seen Queen celebrate her first Christmas without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April aged 99. Although she was surrounded by relatives, Her Majesty’s loss was apparent in her Christmas Day speech, where she reflected on the Duke of Edinburgh’s life. “That mischievous, inquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him,” she said.

The monarch, 95, spent her second COVID holiday season at Windsor Castle — only this year, she’s spending it without Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died, aged 99, in April. He was her rock and by her side for most days in her almost 70-year reign and several years before that.

The Queen didn’t spend Christmas alone last weekend. She was joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Windsor Castle after the monarch canceled the royal family’s plans to gather at her Sandringham Estate for the holiday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.K.