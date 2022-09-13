Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral

Edinburgh [Scotland]: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II which was taken from the palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral in a procession on Monday now lies at rest in a Church in Edinburgh for people to pay their last respects to the queen.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh,” the Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

The coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and escorted by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland and the Queen’s children at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the Royal Family said,”Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. Draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland, the coffin was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and escorted by The King’s Body Guard for Scotland and The Queen’s children.”

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle to the Scottish capital on Sunday.

The British queen breathed her last in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to “God Save the King” as the British Queen is now no more.