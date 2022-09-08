Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision, Buckingham Palace Says Doctors ‘Concerned’

The 96-year-old British monarch Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to remain under medical supervision as the doctors are “concerned” for her health. The Queen has not been hospitalised and remains at her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

The Queen has been suffering from “episodic mobility problems” in recent times and had also contracted COVID-19 in February.

A statement from Buckingham Palace issued on September 8 said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” the Buckingham Palace statement further added.

Following Buckingham Palace’s statement on Queen’s health, UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss in a Tweet on Thursday said the entire nation is “concerned.”

Queen Elizabeth, on Wednesday evening, postponed her online meeting of the Privy Council following Buckingham Palace doctors’ advice. The palace said that after “a full day” on Tuesday the British monarch accepted doctors’ advice to rest and since has been avoiding any engagement.