London: Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday becomes the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, her Platinum Jubilee year despite her retreat from public view.

However, the landmark date this weekend will see little fanfare, as the 95-year-old monarch traditionally spends the anniversary of the death of her father in private.

Meanwhile, no public engagements are expected on Sunday, in keeping with previous years.

But four days of festivities are planned for early June, including a military parade and a music concert, street parties, a mass attendance picnic, and a “Platinum Pudding Competition”.

Commemorative coins have been minted to mark the unprecedented milestone.

It is pertinent to mention that Elizabeth II will overtake King Bhumibol Adulyadej as the longest-reigning modern monarch if she is still on the throne on June 12, 2022.