Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 after 70-yr reign

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, passed away at the age of 96 years at Balmoral castle, Scotland

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the Royal Family said in a statement.

Earlier today, the palace said that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the official statement from Palace said.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York – who later became King George VI – and Queen Elizabeth.