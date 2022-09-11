Queen Elizabeth II death: India observes a day of state mourning today

New Delhi: One-day state mourning was observed across India on Sunday (September 11, 2022) as a mark of respect to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest serving monarch in the United Kingdom, died at 96 in Scotland on Thursday.

On the day of mourning, the national flag was flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly including that of Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan and there was no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace on Friday announced that a period of mourning for the Royal Family will be observed from now until seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.