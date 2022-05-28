Qubo Smart Dash Cam Launched With Artificial Intelligence In India: Details Here

New Delhi: Qubo Smart Dash Cam has been launched in India by Hero Electronix. The comes with both a mobile app for both Android and iOS. The webcam has a built-in 6-axis G-sensor that can auto-detect a sudden shake or collision and store the recording in the event file. This event file is accessible through the Qubo App on the user’s phone. This is Qubo’s first product in the Auto Tech category.

Price

The Qubo Smart Dash Cam will be available for purchase nationwide from Friday. The price has been set at Rs 4,290 by the company. You can buy it from Amazon India, Quboworld.com and offline retail outlets.

Qubo Smart Dash Cam Features

The new Cubo Dash Cam can be easily mounted on the dashboard. This gadget is designed to record photos and videos while driving. This is safe for your vehicle. Along with the camera, the company has also launched a user-friendly mobile application. Which supports both iOS and Android platforms. This dash camera can record 30fps HD video at 1080 pixels. In addition, there is the option of live view.

The dashcam comes with an inbuilt 6-axis G-sensor. Which is auto-detected during a sudden jolt during the journey. This gadget locks the recorded footage into the Event File folder. Which you can access in the Qubo App on the phone. In addition, Artificial Intelligence-based alerts are ensured in Dasscom. Some essentials, recordings are made. Along with the wide dynamic range offered in it, you can get high-quality photos even in low light. According to the company, Qubo is now committed to making the vehicle ownership experience even smarter and safer. The brand will launch three sub-category products. These include dash cameras, smart trackers, and smart accessories.