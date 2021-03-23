Qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup Begins

Soccer’s World Cup is always hotly anticipated. It’s a romantic event. Billions around the globe tune in to watch the spectacle. It makes fans. Usually, it’s a June-July affair – the postseason for the majority of the globe’s leagues. In 2022, the Qatar World Cup – the first one to played in a Muslim-majority country and the last iteration which will feature 32 teams as the 2026 World Cup in North America will feature 48 – will begin in November due to the country’s intense summer temperatures. It’ll be played over 28 days, which is shorter than that five weeks it usually takes. Playing the World Cup at this point in the season presents challenges for many football associations because a lot of domestic leagues run from August to May, especially the major European leagues where most of the players in the World Cup have club duties.

Domestic League Disruption

The challenge for football associations will be ensuring that there is minimal disruption to their schedule, that they won’t have to start especially early or late to compensate, as this can then cause issues for preseason preparations or delay the following season.

The Premier League teams have an intense season anyway. It’s a competitive league, with six-to-eight top teams who all vie for continental qualification positions and twelve-to-fourteen other teams who can all take points off those “superior” teams. This is what sets the Premier League apart from the likes of the Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga: the talent gap, while still recognisable, is smaller. As such, playing a World Cup in the middle of the season adds serious miles in the legs of players as well as the nature of the climate and competition, they’ll be intense miles. It will likely be a draining season for these players. Those heading to online betting sites before the season may see their bets come completely unstuck if the World Cup has drastic effects on player fatigue or a team’s injury list.

No league will announce the schedule until the summer of 2022, when it’ll be clear how they’re planning to cope with the disruption.

Can We Look At Favourites Already?

In eighteen months, a lot can change. The World Cup qualifiers will begin soon, meaning no one is guaranteed a place yet, and surprises can still happen, especially in such a low-scoring sport like football.

The defending champions France will likely continue to be strong. They have a peak-age squad, with a good mix of pre-peak players who are plenty good enough to make the XI. It’s an impressive pool to choose from. Will Deschamps continue to opt for his defensive style which served them well in 2018? It’s likely. It’s an efficient way to coach an international side which will have little time to prepare.

England have high hopes for this tournament. The likes of Foden, Sancho, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, and so many others will be a little bit older and, logically, better. The team is stacked with talent. Southgate’s issue will be deciding what profile of player he wants to take and how he’ll set up the team to get the best out of them. The back-three which saw them get to the semi-finals in 2018 might make a return, but there are fans who are hoping for something more attack-minded.

It’ll be a memorable World Cup which will leave it’s legacy on not just the globe and the Arab world, but on domestic leagues.