Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processors, And Wireless AR Smart Viewer Reference Design: See All Details 

New Delhi: Qualcomm announced the launch of two new processors at the event. Notably, the Qualcomm 8+ Gen 1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 are the successors of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Details

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 comes with a speed of up to 3.2 GHz and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. Besides, the company said that the chipset has a Snapdragon X65 5G modem, which offers a peak download speed of up to 10 Gbps.

Besides, the chipset has Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 for WiFi and Bluetooth. It can also provide speed up to 3.6 Gbps and supports 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz WiFi bands. The chipset also comes with an NFC, USB 3.1, and USB-C support.

On the optics front, the processor has a Qualcomm Spectra image signal feature and it supports a triple camera at the back, including a 36MP configuration, 200MP single-camera configuration, and a dual-camera setup of up to 64+36MP configuration.

It also supports 8K videos at 30fps and 4K Videos at 120fps, Qualcomm Aqstic, and Qualcomm aptX technologies. Moreover, it provides support for up to 3200 Mhz of LPDDR5 storage and Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology.