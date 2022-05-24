Quad has gained significant place at world stage in short span of time: PM Modi at Tokyo summit

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia on Tuesday attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders here during which they are expected to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest. The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

“First of all, I congratulate (Australian) PM Anthony Albanese and extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it,” PM Modi said at the summit.

Quad has cemented an important place in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the summit.

“Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad’s scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers.”

“At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region is getting encouraged. It is the shared goal of all of us,” PM Modi said at the Quad summit in Japan’s Tokyo.

“Despite the adverse situation of Covid, we’ve increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation & other areas,” PM Narendra Modi said, adding that “it has ensured peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”